Denmead keeper Chris Clark could make a first team return in the next few weeks.

The shot-stopper was injured in a 50-50 collision with Moneyfields’ Brandon Rogers during the latter stages of last month’s Hampshire Premier League Cup tie at Dover Road.

The tie was subsequently abandoned with the result - Moneys were 3-1 up with around eight minutes left - allowed to stand.

Clark, signed from Hayling United in the close season, later underwent an MRI scan which showed no ruptured ligaments, just a small meniscus tear.

At the time his injury left Denmead with a goalkeeping crisis, but one they have weathered. And they return to Moneyfields for a mouthwatering Senior Division contest this weekend having won all six league and cup games since Clark was hurt on September 15.

Clark is not expected to figure against Moneys this weekend as Denmead bid to extend a stunning run which has seen them win 11 and draw one of their last 12 league games.

Last weekend’s 3-1 home win over Paulsgrove saw Denmead take advantage of Moneyfields’ inactivity to move into top spot. Moneys could have returned to the summit on Wednesday but their home game with Colden Common was postponed following the serious incident involving defender Stanlie Hopkins.

That means Denmead will arrive in Portsmouth with a one point lead, but Moneys have a game in hand - not bad going for the two teams who were promoted from Division 1 of the HPL ahead of 2021/22!

Denmead have used three keepers since Clark was injured. Firstly, Ryan Groves appeared in the 3-0 win at Winchester Castle before Darren Joseph came out of semi-retirement to help out.

Joseph was once at Paulsgrove and was aware of Denmead’s keeper problem as one of his children plays for the club’s under-12s.

However, Joseph was also forced to miss two league games after being injured in training. That meant striker Callum Trevaskis donned the gloves in 4-2 victories at Sway - who included Clayd Roach, one of the leading scorers in Wessex Division 1 this season for Folland - and Liphook.

Denmead warmed up for the clash with Moneyfields by coming from behind to beat Paulsgrove 3-1 at Front Lawn.

Frankie Kemp put Grove ahead with Ryan Chandler levelling just before half-time.

Denmead went ahead through a contentious Danny Lucas penalty after referee Kevin Robinson adjudged Preston Tee had committed a foul. And with Grove pushing for an equaliser, Jacob Arend added a late third.

Grove boss Steve Ledger said: ‘It was an interesting day, to say the least.

‘We were the best side in the first half by a country mile, we looked very solid. But they got an equaliser, a good goal. In the second half some of the decisions (the referee) made were unbelievable - I’ve never seen anything like it in 35 years of being involved in football.’

Ledger said members of the Denmead coaching staff ‘were in the ear of the referee before the game, saying Paulsgrove teams look to rough teams up. I did have a lot of respect for them for what they’ve done, but they’ve lost some of that respect now.’

Denmead secretary Simon Strickland commented: ‘We needed a strong referee and he was strong - I thought he had a good game.

‘Paulsgrove try to make it an intimidating atmosphere but we just concentrated on the game. The better team won.’

Apart from Clark, Denmead should be at full strength this weekend - unlike when they were beaten in the Hampshire League Cup.

‘The difference between the teams (in the cup) was we had a depleted side and they were able to bring on two subs who changed the game (Toby Toman and Ronnie Clark). If we’d been full strength it could have been a different result.’

Regarding their lofty league position, Strickland added: ‘It would be wrong to say we’re not surprised (at being top), but based on our performances it’s fully deserved.