The savage attack took place on Monday evening, in the car park of the Red Lion pub and hotel, in London Road, Cosham.

The victim, 27-year-old Stanlie Hopkins of Portsmouth – who plays for Moneyfields FC as a defender – was stabbed, receiving wounds to his chest and abdomen. He remains in a serious but stable condition at Southampton General Hospital, police.

Detectives have since arrested a 36-year-old man from Portsmouth and a 40-year-old man from Chichester have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in police custody at this time.

The Red Lion pub where the attack took place

A 34-year-old man from Portsmouth who was previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released with no further action being taken against him.

As previously reported, the attack took place at 5.43pm.

A second victim, a 39-year-old from Portsmouth, suffered minor injuries to his back and face. He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital and has since been discharged.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We would like to thank everyone who shared our earlier appeal, detectives are not currently seeking anyone further in connection with this incident.’

However, police are still keen to speak to anyone with any information about the incident to get in touch, by calling 101 quoting 44210428831 or going online and submitting information via the following form: https://orlo.uk/QDcQx

