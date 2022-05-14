Liverpool and Chelsea will go head-to-head in the men’s FA Cup final today.

Jurgen Klopp and his men are looking to keep their dreams of an unprecedented quadruple alive, while Thomas Tuchel will be looking to avenge the loss in the Carabao Cup final earlier this year.

But it is not just the men’s FA Cup final that will take place this weekend.

Chelsea Women will take on Manchester City Women at Wembley tomorrow.

The Chelsea women's team also reached their FA Cup final and are set to play Manchester City.

But will the games be available to watch on TV and what time is kick-off?

Here's everything you need to know:

When is the men's 2022 FA Cup final?

The men's FA Cup final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London today (May 14).

Who is the referee for the men's final?

Craig Pawson will be the on-pitch referee during the game, with Dan Cook and Edward Smart as pitchside assistance.

The video assistant referee (VAR) will be Paul Tierney.

How to watch the men's FA Cup final

In the UK, football fans can keep up with the action on both BBC One and ITV.

What time is kick-off?

The men's FA Cup final will kick off at 4.45pm,

Will the game be available to watch online?

Chelsea v Liverpool will be available to watch live or on catch-up on both BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

When is the women’s FA Cup final?

The women's FA Cup final will take place tomorrow (May 15) also at Wembley Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 2.30pm.

Will the Women's final be available to watch on TV or online?

The BBC will screen the women's FA Cup final live on BBC One.

If you wish to watch the game online, it will be available live and on catch-up via BBC iPlayer.

Who won the last FA Cup?

In the men’s FA Cup final in 2021, Leicester City managed to take home the coveted trophy after beating Chelsea 1-0.