Fareham boss Graham Rix salutes ‘unbelievable’ first-half show in FA Vase thrashing of Romsey
Fareham Town boss Graham Rix saluted an ‘unbelievable’ first half performance in his side’s second cup win in five days.
The Reds followed up a 1-0 midweek Hampshire Senior Cup victory over Alton with a 5-0 FA Vase first qualifying round romp against lower tier Romsey Town.
All the goals came in the first-half at Cams Alders through Josh Benfield (2), Ethan Jones, Morris Dench - his first senior strike for the club - and Calum Benfield.
With the tie won, Rix was able to hand first team minutes to youngsters Casey Grieves and Denny Adams. In addition, 17-year-old Arren Warner was handed his first team debut in place of the unavailable Luke Deacon.
In contrast, Ash Tattersall was celebrating his 400th first team appearance for Fareham.
‘In the first half we were unbelievable,’ reported Rix. ‘The tempo we had, the chances we created, it was great.
Read More
‘Again, we kept a clean sheet, showed good concentration.
‘Without totally relaxing, we could ease off a bit in the second half.
‘It’s important to show the youngsters that they have a chance of playing in the first team, that’s what we want to encourage.’
Deacon is available again for Tuesday’s Wessex League Cup tie at Portland United – the small matter of a 166-mile round trip with A31 roadworks to contend with.
That’s the tournament Fareham reached the final of last season, losing 2-1 to Shaftesbury.
‘There won’t be big changes,’ said Rix. ‘We’ve got players unavailable, players injured.’
Fareham’s reward for a second cup win over Romsey in 2022/23 - they also knocked them out of the Hampshire Senior Cup - is a trip to Wiltshire to face Bradford Town.