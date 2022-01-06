Fareham Town blow as key defender Archie Willcox set to miss remainder of campaign after dislocating shoulder for third time this season

Archie Willcox celebrates after netting in Fareham's 'El Creekio' derby defeat to AFC Portchester. Picture: Martin Denyer

Fareham boss Pete Stiles revealed the promising defensive prospect, 20, is now facing the requirement of needing surgery on his injured shoulder.

Willcox has suffered the same injury on three separate occasions this season and Stiles told how he popped his shoulder back in place during the first half against the Royals – a game in which he netted his 10th goal of the campaign in the first 45 minutes – only for it to come out of position again after the restart as he was forced off in the 'El Creekio' derby.

Stiles said: ‘Archie Willcox is definitely out. He’s popped his shoulder out of socket, it’s the third time he’s done it, so he needs an operation on it - I don’t think we’ll be seeing him again this season. It just keeps popping out of the socket.

‘He’s a great footballer, he’s a great player (Archie). It’s come out three times now (dislocating shoulder).

‘It actually came out earlier in the game and he put it back (shoulder) in place and carried on.

‘We thought we’d lost him when it popped out a few weeks back but he’d been playing with some sort of brace or sling underneath (his shirt).’

Fareham are quickly looking to put right Monday's Wessex League Premier Division defeat to Portchester - a game in which they lost 3-2 having held a two-goal first-half advantage.

And Stiles wants his squad to show what they are capable of as they travel to seventh-placed Bashley on Saturday.

The Reds boss said: ‘Bashley are a good side this year, it’s going to be difficult, but we’ve got a good record at Bashley so let’s hope we can continue it.

‘We’re a good side, when I’ve got my players there, we can beat anyone in that league - I don’t care who they are - if I’ve got my team out.’