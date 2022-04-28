Favourite Pompey striker vote: Third round draw revealed

Svetoslav Todorov

Some famous names have bowed out in rounds one and two, like Benjani, Colin Garwood and Peter Crouch.

A number have been unlucky to be beaten – others have been defeated comfortably by better-remembered crowd favourites.

The upshot is we have 16 great strikers left in the third round of our unofficial, unscientific tournament.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Biley

It follows similar votes earlier in the season to find out your favourite PFC keeper, defender, midfielder and wide man – those crowns going to David James, Linvoy Primus, Paul Merson and Darren Anderton respectively.

The last 16 draw is below and you can vote in all eight ties on the @stevebone1 Twitter timeline from later today (Thursday) for 24 hours. The quarter-final draw will then be revealed in the Sports Mail and on this website on Sunday.

Draw:

Mick Quinn v Guy Whittingham

Ray Crawford v Paul Walsh

Mark Hateley v Yakubu

Ray Pointer v Kanu

Albert McCann v Svetoslav Todorov

Ron Saunders v Conor Chaplin

Steve Claridge v Dave Kemp