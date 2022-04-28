Favourite Pompey striker vote: Third round draw revealed

Some famous names have bowed out in rounds one and two, like Benjani, Colin Garwood and Peter Crouch.
A number have been unlucky to be beaten – others have been defeated comfortably by better-remembered crowd favourites.
The upshot is we have 16 great strikers left in the third round of our unofficial, unscientific tournament.
It follows similar votes earlier in the season to find out your favourite PFC keeper, defender, midfielder and wide man – those crowns going to David James, Linvoy Primus, Paul Merson and Darren Anderton respectively.
The last 16 draw is below and you can vote in all eight ties on the @stevebone1 Twitter timeline from later today (Thursday) for 24 hours. The quarter-final draw will then be revealed in the Sports Mail and on this website on Sunday.
Draw:
Mick Quinn v Guy Whittingham
Ray Crawford v Paul Walsh
Mark Hateley v Yakubu
Ray Pointer v Kanu
Albert McCann v Svetoslav Todorov
Ron Saunders v Conor Chaplin
Steve Claridge v Dave Kemp
Alan Biley v Brett Pitman