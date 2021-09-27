Football fans will be able to get their hands on Fifa 22 soon. Picture: Joe Pepler

FIFA 22 is one of the most anticipated games of the year and game developer EA has announced an array of new features for this year’s instalment.

Football fans will not have to wait much longer for the 2022 version of FIFA and there is a few ways to access the game early ahead of the release.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's everything you need to know about FIFA 22:

When is the release date?

FIFA 22 is set to be released on Friday (October 1).

How can I get early access?

The first way to gain access to FIFA 22 early is by signing up to EA Play.

EA Play will give you a 10-hour trial of the full game ahead of the release, starting from Wednesday, September 22.

EA play costs £3.99 a month or £19.99 a year on PlayStation, Xbox and Windows.

The membership will allow you to access monthly rewards such as ultimate team season XP boosts and ultimate team stadium customisation names.

You can sign up for EA play on your PlayStation or Xbox store, or through Stream if you are on a PC.

Another way to get your hands on FIFA 22 early is by pre-ordering the ultimate edition of the game, which will set you back by £89.99.

By ordering the ultimate edition, you can play the game four days early, along with a number of ultimate team upgrades and items.

Is there a demo for FIFA 22?

There is currently no demo game for this year's release of FIFA.

A demo appears unlikely this year as EA did not release a demo for FIFA 21.

New features in FIFA 22

The biggest feature in FIFA 22 is HyperMotion technology, which will be exclusive to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and Stadia.

EA has used motion capture on 22 professional players and combined it with a machine learning algorithm to create more realistic movements within the game.

Another big addition is the option to create your own club in career mode- a feature that fans have been wanting for a long time.

Hero cards on ultimate team has also been confirmed.

Who is on the cover of FIFA 22?

Paris Saint-Germain and France forward, Kylian Mbappé is on the cover of this year's FIFA.

Where can I pre-order FIFA 22?

Fans will need to make sure they pre-order FIFA 22 before the release date of October 1 so they do not miss out.

Here's where you can pre-order FIFA 22:

Argos- from £54.99

Amazon- from £59.99

GAME- from £54.99

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron