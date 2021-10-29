Portchester Royals celebrate a goal in their 4-3 loss to Waterlooville Wanderers. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Penfold, who started the season with a hat-trick against Bedhampton in a 3-2 win, struck five times in a 10-2 thrashing of the same team.

Jake Knight (2), brother Dan Penfold and Jon Kercher - who all, like Fred Penfold, play for Moneyfields on a Saturday - also scored with Scott Clements completing the rout. Kai Gateshill and Lucas Andrews replied.

The Meon also netted double figures, hammering Cosham Trades 10-1 with hat-tricks for Max Davies and Sonny Tregarthen.

James Cowan (2), Billy Musson and Sam Beard also netted for a Meon side who included Bognor’s Ashton Leigh in their starting XI.

Bailey Steele’s double helped Wicor Mill Royals win 3-1 at Freehouse Reserves.

Fratton Trades boasted two hat-trick heroes as they drubbed rock bottom Falcon 9-1 in Division 3.

Tom Wray and Dean Hewitt led the spree with Harry Taylor, Cameron Atkinson and Josh Heath-Gunnell also netting.

Joel Jackson and Sam Stone were on target as leaders Warren Wanderers extended their 100 per cent start to five matches with a 2-1 win against North End Lions, David Chester replying.

Jordan Rayment’s double helped Waterlooville Wanderers to a 4-3 success at Portchester Royals. James O’Connell and Connor Bowen also scored with Sam Moore, Connor Morrison and Charley Crockford replying.

A solitary Barry Jeans goal for Horndean United was all that separated them in their victory over Bransbury Wanderers, while Stuart Henderson’s goal gave Copnor the points at Seagull Reserves.

Bradley Hurt and Luke James both scored twice as Jubilee defeated Cross Keys Athletic 5-0, Karl Walsh completing the nap hand.

The only game in Division 1 saw Seagull defeat Freehouse 6-2 with goals from Ryan Gray (2), Dan Sibley (2), Billy Butcher and Chad Musselwhite.