Fleetlands boss Rich Bessey's goal target for striker Kelvin Robinson after summer interest from Wessex League clubs

Kelvin Robinson bagged both Fleetlands' goal against Colden Common. Picture: Tom Phillips

Robinson, 22, got both goals as the Coptermen claimed a first Hampshire Premier League Senior Division win of the season, beating Colden Common 2-0 at Lederle Lane.

It was the first time Fleetlands had Robinson available to them this term after missing the opening-day draw with Locks Heath last week because of a registration issue.

Bessey revealed Fleetlands received approaches from Wessex League clubs for the front man, who scored 14 times in 17 appearances for the club last, both at the last term and during the summer.

But the Coptermen kept hold of their chief goal threat - and now Bessey is challenging Robinson to finish the campaign with big scoring numbers.

The Fleetlands boss said: ‘We had a real issue with the league as to why Kelvin didn’t feature (against Locks Heath).

‘He came to be involved but it turned out he wasn’t signed on (for Locks Heath game).

‘Just before kick-off, just before we were due to start (against Locks), we lost Kelvin.

‘He’s come in (against Colden Common), bagged two goals, and that’s what he can do. I’ve targeted him this year to try to get 30 goals and it’s something he should be doing if he wants to go on and play higher football.

‘He’s 22, he’s strong, athletic, he’s quick, he can score right foot, left foot or even his head.

‘We had a lot of Wessex sides sniffing around him last season and there have been two approaches in pre-season.

‘He’s young, when you’re looking as a Wessex side at local players and maybe you’re not one of the top sides, you get some teams thinking where can they get someone? He’s still got so much more potential to give, I feel that he’s only playing at 80 per cent of himself.’

Fleetlands were without goalkeeper Derek Harding, Louie Castles, loanee Owen Sims, captain Tommy Woodward and Glyn Cooper against Colden Common, while Luke Heard was forced to pull out in the warm-up.

But they did welcome Robinson back, who proved the difference as he netted both goals.

Bessey was pleased to see the way his troops dealt with a 'big and strong' outfit in Colden Common.

He added: ‘We knew that Locks would be a hard game with a derby, but obviously Colden Common are equally a top seven or top eight side and maybe even higher than that.

‘They’re organised, Nathan (Morgan; manager) has got them playing, they’re a big, strong side.