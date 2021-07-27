Fleetlands’ ‘fantastic day’ to celebrate president George Mason’s service to the club

Locks Heath Vets. Picture: Sam Stephenson

The maiden George Mason Jubilee Trophy competition was held at Lederle Lane with Fleetlands, Gosport Borough, Pompey and Locks Heath Veterans teams all involved.

Fleetlands' side was managed by former first team boss Kenny Evans, with Steve King taking charge of Gosport.

Rich Bessey, Fleetlands' current manager, was in charge of the Pompey team who won the inaugural group competition.

In total, more than £2,000 was raised with all proceeds to go to work within the club.

Fleetlands boss Bessey says there couldn't have been a better day for friends, family and players past and present who've had involvement with the club coming together.

'It was a fantastic day,’ he enthused. ‘There were tears, there was laughter, lots of drink.

‘Family of George and family of our lot - everyone had family and friends.

‘We raised over £2,000 for the club so it was a fantastic day.

‘The weather held out, there were some great goals, there were players not lasting the game, there were people going in positions they’ve never played, friends of old, people new who are at the club - and my team won it so we’re really happy!'

Fleetlands coach, Howard Dove, scored a crucial goal in Pompey vets' final game, which they came from behind to win and ultimately lift the Jubilee Trophy.

The 63-year-old stooped to head home from corner to make it 2-2 against Gosport before former Bognor player Ben Johnson fired home the winner.

Bessey added: 'We had to win the last game to stay in with a shout and we were the second to last game, 1-0 down against Gosport, it then went 1-1 before Gosport went 2-1 and my coach - Howard Dove, 63 years old - corner comes in and he scored a diving header.

‘Howard is a real big helper, he’s painted our dressing rooms, he’s helped do up the clubhouse, he runs the lads all pre-season.'