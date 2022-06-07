London-based duo of defender Joash Nembhard and exiting attacker Gianni Crichlow are the third and fourth new faces at Westleigh Park this summer.

They arrive on one-year contracts with an option for a further year with the best years appearing ahead of them both aged 24.

Nembhard, who joins the Hawks having spent the season with National League South rivals Hemel Hempstead last term, has dipped in and out of the professional game throughout his career.

Joash Nembhard has joined Hawks for the forthcoming season Picture: Dave Haines

He spent more than two years in Wales with The New Saints before brief spell with Sutton United followed at the back end of their National League title-winning season in 2019-20.

Doswell spoke of his delight at getting deals over the line for both players he believes have more than enough ability to progress into the Football League in the future.

It's now a case of the pair putting the performances in on the field to make full-time clubs from higher up the pyramid take notice, as the new signing duo prepare to get down to work with the Hawks upon the club’s pre-season return later this month.

Gianni Crichlow has moved to Hawks after leaving National League South rivals Briantree Picture: Dave Haines

Doswell said: ‘There are certain players within the squad who have played Football League and their days for that have come and gone, but they still bring plenty of experience to mix in with the squad.

‘There are other players who we try to sign who we feel can progress and give them an opportunity to progress into the Football League, which is something that's always excited me.

‘Joash and Gianni both come into that category, there's no question about that - as does Joe Newton - so it's an exciting time for them as much as anything.

‘I think the latest two signings that we've made (Joash and Gianni), along with Joe Newton, are really three who could progress into the Football League, in my opinion.’

Doswell told how he has been tracking Nembhard since his time with Sutton two seasons ago, while the Hawks boss also holds high hopes for Crichlow following a fine finish to the campaign with former club Braintree.

‘Talking individually, Joash is someone who I've had my eye on since last season when he was with Sutton. I saw him play a couple of times for Sutton,’ revealed Doswell.

‘He's obviously a young, quick, aggressive centre-half - there aren't many of those about - I genuinely think he's got a chance to progress.’

Doswell continued: 'One of the things I like about Gianni – as a youngster from 11 through to 18 with QPR – so his pedigree has always been there.

‘He's had lots of knockbacks from the age of 19 through to where he was to November/December of last season with Braintree.