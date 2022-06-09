But his current boss Paul Doswell reckons Newton would reap the rewards of remaining at Westleigh Park for one more season and biding his time for a big career move.

The 20-year-old left-sided player was outstanding for the Hawks last term, winning the club's player of the season award.

Hawks defender Joe Newton is on the radar of some Football League clubs Picture: Dave Haines

He soon made the left-back/wing-back role his own in Doswell's fluid system over the course of the campaign, featuring in 37 of the Hawks' 40 National League South fixtures.

It was progress which didn't go unnoticed, with several Football League clubs sending scouts to watch the fledgling full-back throughout the season.

Doswell confirmed Hawks received interest from sides within the top four tiers of the English game throughout last season and enquiries have again been made since the season ended.

Now it's a case of whether a Football League club arrives with a concrete offer and the right move arises for a player the Hawks boss believes has all the capabilities to play at ‘League One or Championship level’ in his career.

Although Doswell says Newton may be better off remaining at Westleigh Park for another season and waiting for some higher level teams to register an interest.

‘We're very aware that Joe Newton has got interest and will have interest in him – and rightly so,’ said Doswell.

‘We're probably just always looking at the left-back scenario in case someone comes in for him during the summer window.

'We've had one or two bits of interest in him already (from Football League clubs). We've got to be aware what might happen but Joe is really happy here. I think another 40 or 50 games under Joe's belt (with Hawks) will see him get that move that he is looking for.’

Newton was at a career crossroads making the move to Hawks last summer on the back of his Coventry disappointment.

But he seemed to use that frustration as a motivation to show what he could do at National League South level at Westleigh Park.

Doswell added: ‘I think he had a fantastic season. He's a League One/Championship player in the making and I'm sure we'll have some top clubs knocking at our door.