Former Hawks man joins Baffins Milton Rovers after impressing on trial in win over youthful Portsmouth XI

Alex Przespolewski in action for former club Petersfield Town

The former Hawks striker featured as a triallist in Rovers' pre-season friendly with a Pompey XI on Tuesday and impressed boss Shaun Wilkinson

Przespolewski scored with a spectacular acrobatic strike from just inside the area as Baffins ran out 5-1 winners against a youthful Blues side made up of first and second year scholars.

The Isle of Wight-based striker led the line from the start for Wilkinson's side and he was delighted with how the triallist performed.

Przespolewski, who also spent time with Hampton and Richmond, Kingstonian and Petersfield Town earlier in his career, was most recently at Newport IOW in Wessex League Division One.

He featured 14 times for the island side, scoring once, in a campaign shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic last term.

Hawks supporters might remember him from his spell at Westleigh Park after being brought to the club by Lee Bradbury at the start of the 2013/14 season.