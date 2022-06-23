And the 36-year-old former Pompey, AFC Bournemouth and Charlton midfielder insisted he remains more than capable of coping with the rigours of regular first-team football.

With more than 500 appearances - most of those coming in the Football League - to date in a career presently spanning 17 years, the Fontwell-based man will bring a wealth of experience to Privett Park.

Former Pompey man Danny Hollands has joined Gosport Borough

Identifying experienced leaders was a key area of Gale's focus during the summer, as he felt that was an area lacking from his squad at times last term.

But along with playing a vital role away from the pitch, Hollands is determined to do all he can to make Boro a success through his efforts on the field and get them pushing at the top end of the Southern League Premier South next term.

‘I think the older you get - you've obviously had the experience of good and bad - my main thing about dropping down the pyramid, I still enjoy playing, I still feel like I can give something to someone,’ said Hollands.

‘The main attraction - Gosport were almost in the play-offs last year - so I know it's a team aiming to be at the right end of the table.

‘I'm hoping I can contribute and help them push on a little bit further, but it's not going to be an easy task.

‘I've spoken to a lot of people over the summer, they said I could come in and do a bit of coaching, I still want to play football. You're a long time retired, I feel in my legs and body, I still feel I can play week-in, week-out.

‘I'm not saying if someone said to me could I help out (coaching-wise), I'm not going to say no, but my focus is just trying to help the team do well on the pitch.’

Hollands made 94 Pompey appearances and netted seven times over a two-year spell after initially joining the club on loan from Charlton in March 2014.

He is already familiar with Boro squad members Matt Paterson - still to officially re-sign at the club for next season - and young defender Harry Kavanagh.

While Hollands even took in some Gosport Borough games last season and is eager to help the club make that next jump after just missing out on the play-offs in 2021-22.

He added: ‘I'm never happy unless I'm winning and everyone wants to win games. Things become a lot better when you do win games.

‘It's important, first and foremost, we set a target of starting well. When you do start well, you get your rhythm, then you start churning out the games.