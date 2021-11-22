Former Portsmouth prospect to be involved as Gosport Borough boss Shaun Gale reveals squad plans for Portsmouth Senior Cup trip to AFC Portchester

Midfielder Josh Huggins could feature in Gosport's Portsmouth Senior Cup tie at AFC Portchester. Picture: Tom Phillips

Southern League Premier South Boro make the short trip to two-divisions below Wessex League Premier Division Portchester for a second round tie on the back of a defeat and draw in the league.

But Gale is viewing the cup visit as the ideal opportunity to hand much-needed minutes to some of the younger members of his squad.

Former Pompey youngster Seok-Jae Lee, who made his Gosport debut as a substitute at Taunton on Saturday just hours after signing, is in line for more match action against the Royals.

While midfielder Billie Busari's brief cameo off the bench at Taunton impressed Gale, who will hand him more minutes at Portchester.

The Boro boss also plans on handing Elliott Wheeler a run-out while suspended Ryan Woodford can feature in the competition and Josh Huggins - both more experienced members of the squad - could be back available after a recent absence.

Gale said: ‘There are a few, Eliott Wheeler, he needs some football. Josh Huggins might be back available, Ryan Woodford can play, so there are going to be a couple of senior ones.

‘You’ll have the senior ones, but I’m looking to mix it and give some of the younger lads who haven’t had minutes, Seok can play, he can have some minutes. Billy and people like that, they’ll get some minutes.

‘Ultimately, I’m looking to mix the squad and get some of the youngsters some game time.’

South Korean Lee has joined Gosport after unsuccessful trial stints with Premier League Brentford, Sunderland and Watford under-23s following his Pompey summer departure.

Gale is excited to see more of the 18-year-old in the coming weeks while the Boro boss sees being able to hand more minutes to Busari, who's overcome some recent injury issue, as another positive.