Former Pompey youngster Seok-Jae-Lee has joined Gosport Borough, Picture: Nigel Keene

The South Korean teenager,18, made his Gosport Borough bow in their Southern League Premier South 2-1 defeat at Taunton Town this afternoon.

It ends a prolonged period of searching for a new club for Lee, who departed PO4 at the end of last season.

Boro announced the arrival of the midfielder this afternoon and he was handed his debut by boss Shaun Gale hours later, replacing Mason Walsh as an 81st-minute substitute at Taunton.

In fact, he was offered third-year scholarship terms by Pompey, although opted to turn down the opportunity to remain at the club.

Lee made two senior appearances for the Blues, with both coming in last season's EFL Trophy competition under former boss Kenny Jackett.

He becomes the third player to join Gosport following summer Pompey releases, as both Harry Kavanagh and Harvey Rew have been at Privett Park since the start of the season.