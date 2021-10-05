Former Portsmouth teenager makes Baffins Milton Rovers move after AFC Portchester exit

Stan Bridgman pictured during his time at Pompey. Picture: Habibur Rahman

And Baffins boss Shaun Wilkinson revealed the youngster will be handed his debut for the club in tomorrow night's Wessex League Cup third round home contest with Division One side Romsey Town.

Bridgman, 19, who was released by Pompey in the summer of 2020, links up with Baffins after leaving Wessex League Premier Division rivals AFC Portchester.

He arrives at the PMC Stadium short on match action this term having started just one game for the Royals and making two appearances for Dave Carter's side in total.

Prior to that short stint with Portchester, Bridgman ventured overseas in a bid to stay in the professional game following his Blues release. Firstly, he signed a deal with Finnish side Pallo-lirot last term while he also had a spell with Larne in Northern Ireland in pre-season.

But now Bridgman has arrived at a new destination in Baffins, with manager Wilkinson excited to have another bright young thing on board at the club.

He said: ‘I’ve made another new signing, I’ve signed Stan Bridgman. He’s a young player like Tommy Scutt and Oscar Johnston who, potentially, could be really good - he’s definitely better than the level that we’ve got him at.

‘He was really well thought of at Pompey a couple of years ago, he’s been out to Ireland and Finland since his release from Pompey, he’s settled back here and he was at Portchester but I don’t think he got the minutes he wanted. Stan will play tomorrow.’

Wilkinson will offer places in his match-day squad for the League Cup tie to four 16-year-olds.

Goalkeeper Bailey Neil is set for start while Owen Pelham, Harvey Welham and defender Oscar Deans are all in line to be involved.

Meanwhile, Tommy Scutt and Charlie Willimamson - both now back available after recent holidays - along with Alex Przespolewski, Callum Dart, Callum Smith and Dale Mason will all feature after recovering from recent injuries.

Wilkinson said: ‘Young Bailey (Neil) will play in goal tomorrow then we’ll have three of the youngsters on the bench again. Those will be Owen Pelham, Harvey Welham and I’ve got a defender involved, Oscar Deans.

‘We rate our youngsters really highly and they’re only going to get better with the more game time they play.