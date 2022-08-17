Former Southampton starlet grabs first Hawks goal in ‘fantastic’ National League South victory at Dartford

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Jason Prior and sub Oscar Gobern gave the visitors a 2-1 success at Princes Park against a Darts side that had won their opening two National League South fixtures.

It was Doswell’s first win against the Kent club in six games as Hawks manager, and only the club’s second in 12 league fixtures.

For Dartford, it was only a third home NLS defeat since the start of last season. And it was only a second away win in 13 league games for Hawks, though seven of the previous 12 had ended in draws.

Oscar Gobern, right, netted his first Hawks league goal in last night's great win at Dartford. Picture by Dave Haines

‘They just hardly ever lose at home,’ said Doswell. ‘They are a very good side, but we are as well.

‘It was a good game, the performance of both teams was a credit to the Conference South.

‘The difference was in both boxes - we took our chances and they didn’t take theirs.

‘If I was being fair, a draw would have been a fair result, so to get that win - it was a fantastic result for sure - makes it feel even better.’

The result was one of the finest away displays in Doswell’s time as Hawks boss. Certainly up there with the likes of a 4-1 win at champions Wealdstone in 2019/20 and victories at Ebbsfleet in both of the last two seasons.

The visitors went ahead when Billy Clifford received a short throw-in and whipped in a cross which Prior nodded in at the far post.

‘It was a bit of a surprise how easy it was,’ said Doswell. ‘Jason was unmarked - Dartford have two aggressive centre halves in Connor Essam and Tom Bonner and they build their success around them.’

Dartford levelled through Davide Rodari, who is on loan from League 2 club Crawley.

Hawks made a double change on 63 minutes, bringing on Gobern and Danny Wright for Benny Read and Gianni Crichlow.

With his first touch, Gobern restored the lead - Joash Nembhard heading a Clifford corner back across goal and the sub nodding in from close range.

It was the former Southampton Academy starlet’s first league goal for the club.

A third Hawks sub saw Mo Faal introduced on 78 minutes for James Roberts.

‘We’d talked about it beforehand and thought that after the heat at the weekend, both teams might start to tire around 60-65 minutes,’ said Doswell.

‘We brought three players on, all 6ft 2 in or taller, and we looked big and strong for the last half hour.’

Hawks are one of four teams joint second in the embryonic table on seven points from three games.

Top are Ebbsfleet, the only team with a 100 per cent record. After an injury time winner at Weymouth last weekend, they scored twice in the last 10 minutes to triumph 3-2 at Eastbourne last night.

‘It’s a very competitive league,’ said Doswell. ‘There are no easy games.

‘Welling are now full-time, they’ve got new investors, in theory they should be up there.

‘I knew Worthing would have a good start, Ebbsfleet have had a good start. Dulwich and Ebbsfleet are both full-time.

‘Oxford City finished fourth last year and hardly get talked about.’