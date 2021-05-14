AFC Prospect Farm Rangers (yellow) v Al's Bar at Havant Academy. Picture: Sam Stephenson

A 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers Hatton Rovers ended a 13-game losing streak for Eastney in Division 5.

After winning their first league game of 2020/21 1-0 against Prospect Farm Rangers, Eastney then lost their next 13 - scoring just three more goals and shipping 72.

But after a goalless first half against Hatton, Eastney took the lead when Jonty Pearson's corner was headed in by James Bollard.

Eastney increased their lead when Bollard scored his second after a great passing move.

Bollard shared Eastney's man of the match award with Jack Mcbride.

A mid-table clash saw AC FC defeat Shepherds Crook Panthers 5-3.

Dominic Calvert struck twice and AFC - he also missed a penalty - with Zack Matthews (2) and Adam Sage completing their nap hand. Panthers replied through a Jake Henwood double and Harry Sykes.

Second placed Fratton Trades Reserves kept in touch with leaders AFC Trades with an 3-0 win over Portsville Park thanks to goals from Andy Turnbull, Mitchell Smith and Mark Johnson.

Al’s Bar moved into the semi-finals of the PDFA Plate on Thursday with a 4-2 win over CoPSL Division 6 side Fairfields at Westleigh Park. Jason Plomer (3) and Rikki Hatherly netted with Keaton Hobbs (2) replying.

Sam Leitch struck twice as Horndean United drew 2-2 at Titchfield in their Plate quarter-final, before winning on penalties.

Wicor Mill Royals were crowned champions of division 4 after their 2-1 victory over AFC Lakeside Refit.

Joe Waterman and Simon Woods were on target with Nicolas Okonkwo replying.

Southsea United look certain to bag runners-up spot after a double header success against Freehouse A.

Top scorer Zac Willett bagged yet another hat-trick in a 4-1 victory, with Bayley Whitcombe also scoring, before Jon Kercher (2) and Joe Crowe netted in a 3-0 success.

Josh Bailey went nap as AC Copnor stormed through to the semi-finals of the PDFA Trophy on Thursday.

Dan Hayter struck twice as the Division 4 side defeated Gosport club Duke of Connaughton 10-6 in a remarkable encounter.

Thom Lorenz, Brad Hartill and Oliver Warren also scored for a Copnor side who led 5-2 at the interval.

In an all-Division 4 quarter-final, goals from Scott Shearman (3), Sam Rutter, Ryan Summers and Louis White gave Cross Keys Reserves a 6-3 victory over Freehouse A.

Top scorer Bradley Hurt fired a double hat-trick as Jubilee maintained their goal-happy form at the top of Division 6.

Hurt took his seasonal tally to 26 as Jubilee caned Fratton Trades A in a top v bottom fixture.

Jack Butcher (2), Joe Cartmell, Leighton Restall, Lewes Griffiths, George Lashley and Shaun Tee also netted as Jubilee took their league goal tally to 80 in just 14 games.

Of those, 44 have come in winning their last five matches.

North End Lions are waiting to pounce on any Jubilee slips, and they remained five points adrift - having played a game more - after Nathan Cameron (2) and David Chester netted in a 3-2 win against Fairfields.

Subs Henry Lee (2) and Jason Green were on target as Hawks won the Horndean derby by trouncing United Reserves 4-0. Oliver McCormack also scored.

Sub Jay Saunders hit a hat-trick as Padnell thumped Freehouse B 8-1. Further strikes came from Spencer Baldry (2), Jake Smales, Joe Spencer and Jordan Derry.

Reece Searle and Ash Sills scored as Fenix defeated AFC Trades 3-0.