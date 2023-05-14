Goals galore as Portchester, Moneyfields and Baffins Milton Rovers players remember Mason Peddle with fundraising friendly

Former team-mates and friends of Mason Peddle turned out in his memory in a fundraising football match.

An AFC Portchester XI took on a team comprising of Moneyfields and Baffins Milton Rovers players at the Royals’ On-Site Stadium.

The game raised around £1,600 with the cash set to be split between Mason’s family and the Portsmouth branch of the Samaritans.

The Portchester XI was made up of first teamers and under-23s, Mason having skippered the latter team during the season just finished.

A goal-fest ended 6-6 with the resulting penalty shoot-out also finishing 6-6.

‘It was a lovely evening,’ commented Mark Dugan, the Royals under-23s boss who also took charge of the Portchester XI in Friday evening’s friendly.

Peddle passed away last month, his death sending shockwaves through the Portsmouth area grassroots footballing community.

The football match at Portchester was the latest in a series of fundraising events.

An online fundraiser, set up to support Mason’s family and cover funeral costs, has raised over £30,000 via 764 different donations.

Family and friends also organised a walk from the Coffee Cup in Eastney to Old Portsmouth, which raised around £1,500 - cash split between Mason’s family and mental health charity Mind.

And another football game, featuring the charity team United Minds FC, was held at Furze Lane in Portsmouth, raising more than £3,000.

1 . Tom Cain (Moneyfields/Baffins XI), right Tom Cain (Moneyfields/Baffins XI), right. Picture by Nathan Lipsham Photo: Nathan Lipsham Photo Sales

2 . Connor Hoare (Portchester XI) Connor Hoare (Portchester XI). Picture by Nathan Lipsham Photo: - Photo Sales

3 . Elliott Turnbull (Moneyfields/Baffins XI), left Elliott Turnbull (Moneyfields/Baffins XI), left. Picture by Nathan Lipsham Photo Sales

4 . Portchester XI (orange) v Moneyfields/Baffins XI) Portchester XI (orange) v Moneyfields/Baffins XI). Picture by Nathan Lipsham Photo: - Photo Sales