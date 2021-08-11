Paulsgrove's Ben Vassallo, left, and Perry Easton of Fleetlands in Hampshire Trophy action in October 2019. Picture: Keith Woodland

The last time the Coptermen tasted victory in the league against Grove was a 5-2 home success in November 2016.

Jack Morby and Jordan Whiteley both netted twice in a win that helped Fleetlands to a second-placed finish - their highest ever in the HPL.

Based on recent meetings, goals are virtually guaranteed at Marsden Lane tonight - and the referee could be kept busy as well.

Jimmy Hird (blue) in action for Paulsgrove during their 4-2 Hampshire Premier League win at Fleetlands in February 2020 - the last time the clubs met. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

In the return fixture in 2016/17, a 1-1 draw, Grove ended with nine men after red cards for Jake Daniels and Steve Ledger, the current assistant boss.

In 2017/18, the season Grove won their only HPL title, they drubbed Fleetlands 5-1 at home and 3-0 away in the space of a few weeks in April.

Current Copterman Tommy Woodward netted three goals across the two wins.

In 2018/19 Grove completed another double, winning 3-2 away - despite Craig Ralph’s dismissal and thanks to a brace from sub Moulay Ousman - and 4-3 at home (James Hird 2).

Tommy Woodward scores direct from a free-kick for Fleetlands against former club Paulsgrove in October 2019. Picture: Keith Woodland

Grove would have completed a fifth straight league win over Fleelands in August 2019, but for Coptermen keeper Derek Harding saving a last-minute penalty.

When the teams last met, Grove won 4-2 on a 3G pitch at Bridgemary School in February 2020 - Fleetlands ending with 10 men following a red card for Kevin Chatfield.

Fleetlands boss Rich Bessey, though, has beaten one of his former clubs since taking over at Lederle Lane in the summer of 2019 - Woodward netting direct from a free-kick in a 2-1 Hampshire Trophy meeting in October of that year.

