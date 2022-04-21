Hard work just beginning for boss Shaun Gale as Gosport Borough bring curtain down on season at Yate Town

Boro's final action of the campaign sees them make the trip to Yate Town unable to finish any higher than the ninth position they currently find themselves in the table.

But as many welcome the summer as a period to reset and take some well-deserved rest, Gale told how he anticipates for it to be a hectic off-season for himself.

The Boro boss revealed he already has a number of targets he is looking to bring to the club for next season - and remains keen to get his business done as quickly as possible so he can work with his squad throughout pre-season.

Gosport boss Shaun Gale Picture: Tom Phillips

Gale said: ‘The important thing now is our recruitment is good. When I've worked in leagues, I've always looked at players - you look at targets all season - it's whether you can achieve those targets.

‘I believe we've got the nucleus of a very good squad, the squad has got us to a level, I think we need that little bit more to get a bit better.

‘As I said, we've got targets, but we've got to finish this season off on a high. We'll be going to Yate to finish our last league game on a high, that's what we want to do.

‘Ongoing behind the scenes – I'll probably be busier on the phones now and going forward through the summer - people say, 'oh, you get a rest or this and that,' - it's actually non-stop because there will be players banded around everywhere. We'll give it all we've got to get the right players in and the ones that we need.’