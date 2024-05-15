The powerful central defender totalled 239 appearances and 17 goals during his Fratton Park stay, with plenty of highs and lows.
And here he talks us through his five favourite Blues matches – and explains why...
1. Pompey 1 Wigan 2 (April 20, 2024)
'I know we lost, but it’s my favourite Pompey game. Having the League One trophy presented in front of my family and being my last appearance for the club, it meant a lot.'Pompey is the best club I’ve played for and, overall, I look back on my time there as some of the best years of my life.'Five years is a long time and there were ups and downs. If whatever you do in life goes smoothly for five years then fair enough, but I can’t see that happening in most places.'1/2 Photo: Jason Brown
Cont...'Of course there have been some really good moments and some tough ones as well, but a lot of the time those tough moments make good moments even more special.'For me to play the number of games I did this season and end up winning League One - my number one ambition the whole time I’ve been here - is something I’m really proud of.'2/2 Photo: Jason Brown
3. Tottenham 1 Pompey 0 (January 7, 2023)
'Tottenham must have one of the best football stadiums in the world - and I got Harry Kane’s shirt after the FA Cup game.'He was two goals away from breaking Jimmy Greaves’ record and I wanted his shirt. When he opened the scoring, it was in my mind that I couldn’t let him get another as he’d then probably want to keep it for himself!'Kane got just the one, though, so I went up to him after the final whistle and gave a little whisper. He handed it over - then asked for mine in exchange.'1/2 Photo: Jason Brown
Cont...'That was class to be fair, it’s a respect thing, and I have a picture somewhere of Harry Kane holding my Pompey shirt.'I’m packing up my stuff at the moment and his suit is in a suitcase with all my football memorabilia. It’s signed by him and will be hung up on the wall when we move.'2/2 Photo: Jason Brown
