Harvest bid to end first full Hampshire Premier League campaign by finishing as runners-up in Division 1 South East

Remi Cake (in possession) netted for Harvest in their 6-1 Challenge Cup win against Twentyten. Picture: Vernon Nash

They host former Mid-Solent-League rivals Meon Milton knowing victory at Front Lawn (8.15pm) in their final league fixture will clinch second spot behind champions QK Southampton.

If Harvest only draw, Whiteley Wanderers would snatch runners-up spot if they won their two remaining games - one of which is against a QK side who drubbed them 4-0 earlier this month.

A Harvest defeat would also let in Upham to potentially finish second as well.

‘It’s in our own hands,’ said Harvest boss Steve Harris, who feels second place would be enough to secure promotion in his club’s first full HPL second tier season.

Though nothing is official yet, the bottom two clubs in the Senior Division can expect to be relegated. Also, three clubs - Denmead, Fleetlands and Stockbridge - have applied for the Wessex League.

Should two of those clubs be accepted into the Wessex, there would be space to promote the top two in both the HPL Division 1 SE and Division 1 North.

Harvest warmed up for Monday’s date with Meon by romping to a 6-1 win at Division 1 North club Twentyten in the first leg of their Challenge Cup tie. The second leg at Front Lawn takes place next Saturday with Harvest virtually assured of a place in the last eight.

‘This is a cup we’re looking to win,’ said Harris. ‘We fancy ourselves over two legs against anyone at our standard. We’re quietly confident.

Harris was able to leave four first team regulars out of the starting XI against Twentyten to keep them fresh for Meon - Remi Cake, Jacob Palmer, Callum Harman and top scorer Michael Granger

Cake came off the bench to score with further goals coming from Jay Kane (2), Louis Hounvio, Logan Vickers and Mychal Griffin.