Hawks hit road in National League South again - and are intent on maintaining bright start at St Albans

Josh Passley returns for Hawks at St Albans after being handed a rest against Winchester City. Picture: Keith Woodland (310721-433)

Paul Doswell's men head to St Albans having won two of their opening three league fixtures on the road so far.

Hawks took maximum points from visits to both Hampton & Richmond and Ebbsfleet while they were beaten at Chippenham.

The trip to St Albans will represent a fourth away National League South fixture in their opening six matches.

Should Hawks collect victory at St Albans it will put them on 12 points from their first six league outings.

And given the hard hand dealt in terms of early league fixtures, Collins reckons that would qualify as a solid beginning to the campaign.

He said: ‘It's our sixth game (in the league), four of them have been away, so we've had a tough run of it.

‘They're a decent team (St Albans), we've watched them a couple of times now, they've got some very good players but every game in this league is a tough game. We'll go there prepared, hopefully get what we need, and come home.

‘Listen, on our day, like most teams, we can beat anyone. We'll turn up there with a plan and if the lads put the plan into action then we've got a great chance.

‘They're a good team so hopefully we'll get the result we want and it'll be a good start in the league for us.’

Other than longer term absentees Collins (hamstring), Benny Read (shoulder) and Godfrey Poku (ACL), Hawks are likely to head to St Albans with a full squad to chose from.

And coach Collins revealed midfielder Paul Rooney was always planned to be taken off at half time in Wednesday's thumping 6-0 Hampshire Senior Cup triumph over Winchester City at Westleigh Park.