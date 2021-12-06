Horndean aim to bounce back from successive thrashings by regaining Wessex League top spot at Moneyfields

Jack Lee misses Tuesday's visit to former club Moneyfields due to suspension. Picture: Vernon Nash

But that’s easier said than done with the Deans smarting from back-to-back thumpings against Fareham and Shaftesbury.

After conceding just 11 goals in their first 19 Premier Division games, Michael Birmingham’s side have alarmingly shipped 10 in their last two matches.

They travel to Dover Road in midweek aiming to avoid losing three successive league games for the first time since November/December 2017. Back then, Deans were beaten by Shaftesbury, Team Solent and Bemerton Heath.

Birmingham will be seeking a big response after being highly critical of his squad following their 5-2 caning in north Dorset on Saturday.

'It's up to the lads now because I'll be putting in the group chat 'whoever wants to play for Horndean turn up at Moneyfields.’ Then I'll see how many players I get turn up,’ he told The News.

Horndean were without 26-goal top scorer Connor Duffin at Shaftesbury, and the striker - who scored twice in September’s 3-0 win against Moneys at Five Heads Park - finishes a two-game ban in midweek.

Former Moneys defender Jack Lee is also suspended, serving the second of a four-match ban.

In Duffin’s absence Birmingham handed recent signing Tallan Burns his second league start. The former Tavistock forward has moved to the area to study at the University of Portsmouth.

Zack Willett was also on target when the Deans comfortably defeated Moneyfields earlier in the season.

'We beat them when they had Steve Hutchings just coming back from a big injury so let's not read into that,’ said Birmingham.

'I think what Glenn Turnbull has done there has been unbelievable.

I've had the pleasure and honour of working at Moneyfields and also representing Moneyfields on the football pitch - it's a tough place to go. It is a tough, tough place to go.

'They're really finding their feet now, they've got some very, very good players, they've got a great manager with great backroom staff behind him.

‘I'm not surprised they're doing as well as they are.'

Moneys are down in 13th place but would be in the top six if they won all their games in hand.

Turnbull said: ‘Horndean are the best side we’ve played this season.

‘That’s the only time we’ve really been pumped - we didn’t get a kick from first whistle to last. I don’t think we had a shot.’