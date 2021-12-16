Horndean to be without captain Ash Howes over festive period after deciding against appealing Bournemouth dismissal

Horndean captain Ash Howes starts his three-match suspension this weekend. Picture: Keith Woodland

The Deans boss Michael Birmingham had spoken about lodging an appeal with The FA following Howes' dismissal in the first-half of last weekend's league win at Bournemouth.

However, Horndean decided not to challenge the decision, meaning they will be without their captain over the festive period.

Howes serves the first of his three-match suspension when the Deans make the trip to Christchurch on Saturday.

And he will also miss the visit to Alresford (Dec 28) and Horndean's home PO postcode derby meeting with US Portsmouth (Jan 4).

But Birmingham is at least boosted by the return of attackers Alfie Lis and Harry Jackson for the trip to Christchurch after both missed the win at Bournemouth.

The Deans boss said: ‘They’re down there fighting for their life (Christchurch), they’ve got a good manager in Callum Brooks, he’s got some good links with a lot of people down Dorset way.

‘It’s going to be a very, very tough, competitive game again – they probably fancy their chances of the three points as well.

‘Like we always say, there are no easy games in the Wessex League. If you don’t turn up with the right attitude and apply yourself in the right manner, you’re going to get drubbed by anyone.’

Table-toppers Horndean, who reached the 50-point mark after 22 games following their win at Bournemouth last time out, had been beaten heavily in their previous two outings against Shaftesbury and Fareham Town prior to that.

Although admitting his side did not produce the 'perfect performance' in the win at Bournemouth, Birmingham was delighted to see his players showing a 'togetherness' once again.