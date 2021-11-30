How Gosport Borough faithful can play a part in helping turnaround recent slump in their club's Southern League Premier South form
Shaun Gale called on the Gosport Borough following to get behind his squad as they bid to turnaround a recent dip in Southern League Premier South results.
Boro are without a win in three league matches - including successive defeats to Swindon Supermarine and Taunton - ahead of welcoming bottom-side Wimborne Town to Privett Park tomorrow night.
Gale is viewing the meeting with Wimborne, who've managed just one win in 16 league games this term, as the perfect opportunity to put a recent slump 'right'.
But he says in order to do that the players need the backing of supporters rather than being 'slated'.
The Boro boss offered an insight into how 'hurt' his squad were in the dressing room on the back of Saturday's home defeat to Swindon Supermarine.
Gale believes the club is currently in the 'best position' it's been for a number of years, with a group of players who 'care' about Gosport Borough.
The Boro boss stressed: ‘They care (the players), I don’t care what anyone else says, the players do care about the club. The club is in the best position it’s been in recent years and what they need now is support. They don’t need slating, they need people to rally round and acknowledge we’re having a bit of a bad time, people need to get round them, get behind them - not just the players - the fans need to get behind them.
‘The ones who know football will know it just wasn’t our day (against Swindon Supermarine), we weren’t at the races for the goals, but we could have come away winning 6-3 or 7-3.
‘But we didn’t, I get that, there are no excuses, we move onto Wednesday, that’s the focus, making sure we do put things right.’
Fourth-placed Gosport welcome a Wimborne side to Privett Park who are without a win in their past 11 league outings.
While they were dumped out of the FA Trophy by league below Southern League Division One South Larkhall Athletic following a 2-0 second round defeat on Saturday.
Gale added: ‘It’s a great opportunity, in football a lot of times you don’t have a game straight away (after defeat), we’ve got a game straight away coming up and it’s a chance to put things right - that’s what we’re looking to do.’
Midfielder Bedesente Gomis is back available to Gale after serving a one-game suspension while Josh Huggins could return to the squad following a recent absence.