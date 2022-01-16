Huge blow to Horndean’s Wessex League title hopes as top scorer Connor Duffin suffers potential season-ending injury

Connor Duffin scores his 27th Wessex League goal of the season prior to suffering a broken nose in the win against Bashley. Picture: Martyn White.

Boss Michael Birmingham fears his 28-goal leading marksman could miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken nose in yesterday’s 4-2 home win over Bashley.

Duffin was left with blood pouring from his nose after accidentally being whacked while going up for a header towards the end of the first half.

He was replaced at half-time by Liam Kimber and Birmingham is not hugely hopeful of seeing Duffin back in action in 2021/22.

Connor Duffin, third left, celebrates a Horndean goal against Bashley. Picture: Martyn White.

Official NHS advice tells anyone who has suffered a broken nose do ‘not play sports for at least six weeks if there's a chance your face might be hit.’

Birmingham said: ‘Duffers could be out for the rest of the season. It depends when he can have an operation to reset it - it could be six weeks, it could be 12 weeks.

‘It’s not like it used to be, just go in and have it reset. With Covid and everything these days, he might have to wait.’

He added: ‘I was more disappointed with the reaction of some Bashley supporters who were calling for Duffers to leave the pitch (while receiving treatment).’

Horndean boss Michael Birmingham during the win against Bashley. Picture: Martyn White

Birmingham admits Duffin’s absence will be a ‘big, big loss’ to Horndean, who moved two points clear at the top of the Premier Division helped by the striker’s 27th league goal of the campaign - more than anyone else has managed.

Duffin’s goal was a highlight of the Deans’ victory, latching onto a long ball, using his strength to hold off a challenge and rifling a fierce shot past Bash keeper Sam Thompson to make it 3-1 on 34 minutes.

‘For the first 30 minutes, it was probably one of the best we’ve played, especially for the last couple of months.

‘We came out of the traps well and you could see the break (first game for 11 days) had done us the world of good.

‘We could have been 5-1 up at half-time. The chances we missed, they weren’t difficult chances.’

Without Duffin to lead the attack, Horndean weren’t the same side in the second half but had done enough to get the game won.

‘Our game management could have been a bit better at times, but overall I couldn’t fault the lads.’

Birmingham’s dilemma now is how to reshape his forward line, with huge games coming up at Moneyfields on Tuesday and home to title rivals Hamworthy United next Saturday.

‘We haven’t got a lot of options,’ he remarked. ‘But it is what it is - we have to deal with it. Every club in the league has injuries.’

With no striker on the bench against Bashley, midfielder Liam Kimber not only came on for Duffin but took his place up front with Harry Jackson and Zack Willett remaining out wide.

Birmingham said teenager Evan Harris, who has been on loan at Southern Combination Division 1 side Selsey, could be brought back into the squad in Duffin’s absence. ‘He’s only just turned 17, he’s got a good future,’ said the manager.

Jackson and Tommy Tierney are other options to play as a central striker.

Horndean might be top but Hamworthy and Baffins, who both have games in hand, are right behind in what is gearing up to be a thrilling title race.

Birmingham insists the Hammers and Rovers are ‘nailed on’ favourites, admitting: ‘If the bookies were to pay out now, they’d pay on those two.