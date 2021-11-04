Huge boost for Baffins Milton Rovers as they head into 11-day break after defeating rivals AFC Portchester

Baffins Milton Rovers striker should be back from a hamstring injury for the trip to Brockenhurst. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Baffins are without a fixture until making the trip to second-placed Wessex League Premier Division side Brockenhurst after defeating rivals AFC Portchester at the PMC Stadium last night.

Boss Shaun Wilkinson's admitted there are both positives and negatives to the brief period without a fixture.

But the Baffins boss is chiefly viewing it as a good thing with strike ace Parish expected to return from his lengthy hamstring injury in time for the trip to Brockenhurst while Scutt could also be fit in time for that fixture.

Wilkinson said: ‘It’s a bit of both, really (positives and negatives to break). It’ll give us a chance to get out injured players back after last night’s good result.

‘Jason, definitely (returning after break), Tommy we still don’t know. He tried to do a bit last night but then he broke down again so Tommy may take a little bit longer.

‘Tommy may take a little longer than we hoped and we don’t want to rush him back.

‘We don’t want to rush him (Jason; back from injury), it’s the same with Tommy, when they come back we want them to stay back for the rest of the season now.

‘Jason has been working hard away from the football club to be fit, as has Tommy, and the lads who’ve been injured.