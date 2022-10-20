The striker has made the switch after scoring 11 times in 13 league and cup fixtures for Priory this season.

That run includes an opening day hat-trick at Brockenhurst, a brace in a 3-2 loss at Baffins Milton Rovers and another two in a 3-2 defeat to Hamble Club.

And it could be against Hamble that Batista makes his Reds debut, after he was due to train with his new team-mates for the first time tonight.

Fareham Town boss Graham Rix has signed striker Eder Batista from Wessex rivals Christchurch. Picture by Ken Walker.

‘I just felt we’ve needed a more physical presence in the box and he gives us that,’ said Fareham boss Graham Rix of his new signing.

‘Pete Stiles has been chasing him for quite a while and I’m delighted that we’ve got it over the line.

‘I don’t know the player, but I’ve spoken to a lot of people who do and I like what I’m hearing. I’ve spoken to the player and he impressed me with what he was saying as well.

‘I’ve been told by a few people in the footballing world that he’s a good signing for us. Eder is aggressive, quick, big, strong.’

Fareham will be keen to return to winning ways after a 1-0 home loss to Bemerton last Saturday and a midweek Russell Cotes Cup exit.

The Reds stormed into an early 2-0 lead at home to reigning Hampshire Premier League champions Colden Common on Tuesday at Cams Alders.

But Common hit back to draw 2-2 before winning on penalties - ex-Fareham keeper Jon Webb both scoring for Common in the shoot-out and saving a spot-kick.

‘It was a huge disappointment,’ said Rix. ‘A rubbish result and a rubbish performance. To be fair, Colden Common did great - they worked hard, played some good football.

‘I gave some lads the chance to show me what they could do … let’s just say I learnt a lot on Tuesday evening.’

One player who did well, though, was debutant Jack Nicholas, who was signed by Rix after he had watched him play for Sholing against Fareham in a recent Under-23s fixture.

Morris Dench, Dan Bennett and Ash Tattersall could come back into contention to face Hamble after sitting out Tuesday’s cup loss.

But Casey Bartlett-Scott remains absent with the hamstring injury he picked up against Bemerton.

‘I was pleased with the lads (against Bemerton),’ Rix remarked. ‘They are a big, strong side, very direct and powerful. We played well, we just gave away a poor goal from a free-kick.