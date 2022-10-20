‘I just felt we’ve needed a more physical presence’ – Eder Batista makes Wessex League switch from Christchurch to Fareham
Eder Batista could make his Fareham Town debut this weekend after joining from Wessex League rivals Christchurch.
The striker has made the switch after scoring 11 times in 13 league and cup fixtures for Priory this season.
That run includes an opening day hat-trick at Brockenhurst, a brace in a 3-2 loss at Baffins Milton Rovers and another two in a 3-2 defeat to Hamble Club.
And it could be against Hamble that Batista makes his Reds debut, after he was due to train with his new team-mates for the first time tonight.
‘I just felt we’ve needed a more physical presence in the box and he gives us that,’ said Fareham boss Graham Rix of his new signing.
‘Pete Stiles has been chasing him for quite a while and I’m delighted that we’ve got it over the line.
‘I don’t know the player, but I’ve spoken to a lot of people who do and I like what I’m hearing. I’ve spoken to the player and he impressed me with what he was saying as well.
‘I’ve been told by a few people in the footballing world that he’s a good signing for us. Eder is aggressive, quick, big, strong.’
Fareham will be keen to return to winning ways after a 1-0 home loss to Bemerton last Saturday and a midweek Russell Cotes Cup exit.
The Reds stormed into an early 2-0 lead at home to reigning Hampshire Premier League champions Colden Common on Tuesday at Cams Alders.
But Common hit back to draw 2-2 before winning on penalties - ex-Fareham keeper Jon Webb both scoring for Common in the shoot-out and saving a spot-kick.
‘It was a huge disappointment,’ said Rix. ‘A rubbish result and a rubbish performance. To be fair, Colden Common did great - they worked hard, played some good football.
‘I gave some lads the chance to show me what they could do … let’s just say I learnt a lot on Tuesday evening.’
One player who did well, though, was debutant Jack Nicholas, who was signed by Rix after he had watched him play for Sholing against Fareham in a recent Under-23s fixture.
Morris Dench, Dan Bennett and Ash Tattersall could come back into contention to face Hamble after sitting out Tuesday’s cup loss.
But Casey Bartlett-Scott remains absent with the hamstring injury he picked up against Bemerton.
‘I was pleased with the lads (against Bemerton),’ Rix remarked. ‘They are a big, strong side, very direct and powerful. We played well, we just gave away a poor goal from a free-kick.
‘But after Tuesday I’ll be looking for a massive reaction at Hamble.’