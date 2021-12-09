'It gives you a good indication of what the committee actually felt about it' - Hawks boss Paul Doswell has his say on six-game FA touchline ban following incident in fiery Ebbsfleet United battle

Hawks boss Paul Doswell. Picture: Dave Haines

But the Hawks boss insists his six-match touchline ban will have 'very little consequence' on the team's results over his period of touchline absence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Doswell, whose Hawks side drew 2-2 with Dulwich Hamlet and lost 3-1 at home to Bath City in the opening two of his six-game touchline ban so far, says it should have little, if any, impact on team performance after being handed the minimum length of suspension period he could have faced.

The Hawks boss, who still has four league games of ban left to serve, said: ‘I’ve got four to go (touchine suspension), that will go quickly. To be honest, it’s a very little consequence, I’m fine to be in the dressing room before the game, at half time and the end.

‘I tend to watch the game, first-half, from the stand anyway. With modern-day communications and me being able to talk to Scott Munro (club analyst) - we’ve got runners to go down to the bench - it really is very little consequence whether I’m shouting from the dugout or the stands.

‘Our job is really done through the week, preparing the team, if you’re having to shout and scream from the dugout then there’s something wrong anyway.

‘It was the minimum (punishment) within the FA (guidelines). I didn’t get fined, I didn’t have to pay costs, so it gives you a good indication of what the committee actually felt about it. I got the minimum punishment that I could have got.’

Sixth-placed Hawks are bidding to keep themselves in the play-off places with victory at 10th-placed Eastbourne on Saturday.

In what is an incredibly tight division, there are just 10 points separating leaders Dartford and Slough Town, who are currently down in 14th position.

And with injuries still continuing to bite for Hawks, although they are in a much better position than they were a few weeks ago, Doswell is hoping they can battle through another tough test at Eastbourne.

He added: ‘If we can get a result at Eastbourne that leaves us in a really, really good position - it would leave us in the play-off spots if we win or draw, probably, certainly a win would leave us in the play-off spots - which bearing in mind the ridiculous amount of injuries we’ve had I view that as half-decent, to be fair.