The Hawks' 0-0 stalemate at Hemel Hempstead's Vauxhall Road home this afternoon ensured a win or draw against the Bluebirds on the final day will be enough to secure a top-seven finish.

Intriguingly, seventh-placed Hawks host Chippenham in their final regular NLS game of the season sitting on 57 points - just one ahead of their eighth-placed visitors.

And after the draw at Hemel kept the Hawks' play-off hopes in their own hands, Doswell believes his troops have now set up what is sure to be a 'fantastic' final-day occasion at Westleigh Park.

'I always felt that would be on the cards (final day play-off decider), said Doswell.

'I thought Chippenham would beat Hungerford - as long as we didn't get beat today, we know going into that game (final day) a win or a draw will be enough at home.

'It's going to be a fantastic day at the club, big crowd and our home form has been excellent.

'We're up against a good Chippenham team at the minute, they're in good form.

'I honestly believe that the players have done really well to get us into this position, you've got to trust the players who have done so well.'

Doswell thinks the tense final down showdown against Chippenham could work as ideal preparation for the lottery of the play-offs - if the Hawks are able to secure their place in the end-of-season battle to secure the one remaining promotion place.

'We've got to get that positive result (against Chippenham), whether it's a win or a draw, then that'll get us into the play-offs,' added Doswell.

'It's the start of the play-offs (against Chippenham) as far as I'm concerned. Instead of starting in the quarter-finals, you go into the last-16.'

If the final table mirrors the current one, Hawks (7th) would travel to Dartford (4th) in the play-offs with Oxford City (5th) hosting Eastbourne Borough (6th).

Hawks or Dartford would travel to Ebbsfleet (3rd) in the play-off semis, with Oxford or Eastbourne visiting Dorking (2nd).

If they finish seventh, Hawks know they would have to win three away games in the play-offs to book a National League return.