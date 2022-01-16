The Blackburn Rovers defender returns to the third tier after impressing during a loan spell at Burton Rovers last term, before breaking into Tony Mowbray’s side in 2021-22.

And once again, the rumour mill has begun to turn this weekend, with little over two weeks remaining of the window.

Wigan close in on Derby ace

Wigan look set to take advantage of Derby County’s January woes with the signing of instrumental Rams midfielder, Graeme Shinnie.

Wayne Rooney’s side have been handed a fresh transfer ban this month, preventing them from making any moves across the remaining days of the window.

The club were blocked from extending Phil Jagielka’s stay at the club as the former Manchester United manager continues to defy the odds on the pitch.

Wigan are set to sign Derby's Graeme Shinne, according to reports. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Off it, however, Leam Richardson appears to have won the race for Shinnie after it was revealed by Alan Nixon on Twitter they were the front runners after a bid had reportedly been accepted.

The midfielder has made 23 appearances this season – scoring once.

Sunderland to fend off Aston Villa’s admiration

After the high-profile signings of Phillipe Coutinho from Barcelona, and Lucas Digne from Everton, Aston Villa’s attention has turned to League One, according to reports.

Steven Gerrard and the hierarchy at Villa Park are said to be ‘raving’ about the performances of Dan Neil this term.

Across 26 third tier appearances, the 20-year-old has scored two goals and registered seven – earning him December’s Young Player of the Month award.

Burnley were interested in the central midfielder earlier this month before their attention turned to a striker after Chris Wood joined Newcastle.

While Villa see Neil as part of a longer-term project in the midlands, as they look to push towards the Europe during the second half of the season.

Walton in free transfer tug-of-war

Luton Town are looking to scupper Ipswich Town loanee, Christian Walton’s, permanent transfer to Suffolk.

The Brighton goalkeeper signed for the Tractor Boys temporarily in the summer to reunite with ex-Wigan boss Paul Cook – before his sacking last month.

But with the shot-stopper’s contract at the AMEX expiring at the season’s end, The Sun on Sunday are reporting both the Championship and League One clubs are looking to strike free transfers in the summer.

Walton has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season, while recording four clean sheets.

