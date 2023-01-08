Makeshift striker Jake Knight belts four goals as Clanfield storm into the quarter-finals of the Hampshire FA Trophy

Jake Knight struck four goals as a makeshift striker in Clanfield's Hampshire Trophy win at Fawley Reserves. Picture by Alex Shute

Field boss Lee Blakeley deployed Knight, usually a central midfielder, up front due to injuries and suspension.

The former Moneyfields player - who had netted just twice in his previous 15 appearances this season - answered the SOS in style, bagging four goals in a 5-0 romp at Fawley Reserves.

Olly Long was also on target on his first appearance since late November against a Fawley side who have only lost once in Hampshire Combination Division 1 West action this term.

Blakeley is still without nine-goal top scorer Fred Penfold, who has three more games of a six-match suspension to serve.

Adam Smalley last week suffered a training setback on his return from a fractured leg, and might not play again this season.

Blakeley’s other forward option, Dan Penfold, was on the bench at Fawley after recovering from an injury.

‘We played really well,’ said the manager. ‘Being the first game for a month, you do think we might be a bit slow but we were really at it.

‘It could have been double figures to be honest, we were excellent going forward.

‘We knew it could be a bit of a banana skin - they’re the same level as Fleetlands reserves and Baffins reserves and those two would probably be mid-table in our division.’

With Smalley suffering his setback, Blakeley is now actively looking to bring in another striker for the HPL top flight run in.

Though Clanfield are currently eighth, they trail leaders Andover New Street Swifts by eight points with two games in hand.

Blakeley has recently signed two defenders - Stanlie Hopkins and Brandon Rogers, both from Fleetlands - and believes his squad is almost complete.

‘We are looking for a striker,’ he confirmed. ‘But I feel that’s all we need.

‘Then we’ll have one of the strongest squads Clanfield have had for a long time.’

Rogers could make his debut in next weekend’s home league fixture against Harvest, which kicks off at 6.15pm at Westleigh Park.

The later start time is due to Moneyfields having to host Portland on a Saturday afternoon, rather than on a Friday evening, due to the distance the Dorset club have to travel.

Clanfield, meanwhile, are joined in the Trophy last eight by divisional rivals Denmead, who beat Winchester Castle 3-2 at Front Lawn.

Locks Heath, though, crashed out - thrashed 5-0 at Thames Valley League leaders Yateley.

The north Hampshire side could take some beating, as they have so far won all 13 of their league fixtures.

