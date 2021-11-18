Manager Glenn Turnbull admits Moneyfields' FA Vase celebrations unlikely to be forgotten as they prepare for second AFC Portchester Dover Road meeting this season

Moneyfields celebrate one of Steve Hutchings' goals in the FA Vase win over AFC Portchester in September. Picture: Neil Marshall

Turnbull recalls his troops 'celebrating well' after that victory as Moneyfields made it into the first round proper of the national competition.

But with former Moneys manager Dave Carter bringing his Portchester side back to Dover Road for a league encounter this weekend, Turnbull insists that Vase defeat and the scenes after are likely to stick in their opponents' minds.

The Moneyfields boss said: ‘As I say, they’ll (Portchester) be coming in looking for it, they’re on a bit of a roll, they’ve got points to prove.

‘We celebrated well after the Vase win so I’m sure they’ll have that in their memory banks and will want to put that right.

‘We’ll just have to do the right things - I think if we do the right things - we’ve got some good enough players to win it.’

Ninth-placed Portchester travel to Moneys sitting three points and four places above Turnbull's men in the Wessex Premier table, although they have played four matches more.

But the Moneyfields boss is wary of the challenge his side will face against a 'flying' Portchester side, who are on the back of successive wins having netted 10 times without conceding in their previous outings at Christchurch and at home to Amesbury.

Turnbull added: ‘I think they’re coming in flying and so we need to be on our game.

‘We’re decimated - I think we’ve got eight injured - we’ve got Callum Glen, Chad (Cornwell) long-term, Bedford (Harry) long-term, Mozza’s (Tyler Moret) has had his knee surgery but he’s still a good two or three weeks away from being able to start training, Bradey Norton is still injured and Josh Mound took a knock Saturday (against Bashley).’

Goalkeeper Tom Price was rested as a precaution for the midweek cup win at Whitchurch after picking up a knock in last weekend's defeat at Bashley.