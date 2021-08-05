Manager Michael Birmingham hasn't been getting much sleep in the build-up to Horndean's FA Cup trip to rivals AFC Portchester

Horndean manager Michael Birmingham. Picture: Vernon Nash (190119-059)

The Deans boss believes his side are coming up against this season's Wessex League Premier Division champions when they travel to take on the Royals in the extra-preliminary round on Saturday.

Both teams head into the FA Cup contest having drawn 0-0 in their league openers on Tuesday night.

Horndean were unable to find a way through a resilient Alresford side at Five Heads Park, while the Royals were held on the road at Hamble.

Birmingham insists that will only add fuel to the fire for Portchester when they meet in the FA Cup.

And the Horndean boss admitted he'd settle for a replay if it was offered to him pre-match.

Birmingham said: ‘This is going to give me sleepless nights, this one. It is a free-hit for us.

‘Look at the players they’ve (Portchester) got, they’ve got Southern League experience players there.

‘The club is run fantastically well off the pitch, it really is. This season they will do it (get promoted), 100 per cent, mark my words on that.

‘With the drive the manager, Dave (Carter), has got - he took Moneyfields to the highest the club has ever gone to.

‘I think Dave Carter is the right man to get them up, without a doubt.

‘Look at his backroom staff, he’s got Brett Poate who was an ex-Southampton Academy player, he’s been at Eastleigh and Havant & Waterlooville.

‘You’ve got Gav Spurway, he’s a Horndean legend, them three put together with the drive and hunger of Dave, the knowledge of Poatey and the Mr Nice Guy, second in charge, Gav, that’s a great combination.

‘Portchester will get promoted this year, 100 per cent.’

Birmingham conceded his side are going to require a great deal of ‘luck’ on the day if they are to come through and pocket the £1,125 in prize money on offer to the winner.

But the former Royals youth boss is hoping it proves to be a great day with lots of supporters turning out.

Birmingham said: ‘How do you go about beating a side like AFC Portchester? You’ve got to hope they have an extremely bad day, you have the most unbelievable day in the world and you use all your luck up in one game - you might then take them to a replay because that’s how strong they are.