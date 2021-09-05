Michael Birmingham delivers honest assessment as Horndean's winning Wessex League run is ended by AFC Stoneham

Horndean boss Michael Birmingham. Picture: Vernon Nash (190119-059)

Goals in either half from Duarte Martins and William Wiseman sent the Deans crashing to a first league defeat in four matches, going down 2-0.

Birmingham's men were in fine form heading into the battle having won all three of their previous Wessex Premier games.

However, the Deans boss says he could have no complaints as Stoneham came away from Five Heads Park with all three points.

Birmingham said: ‘It was a tough one. They had a game plan and their game plan worked extremely well.

‘We looked leggy, we looked lethargic, we dominated possession but the desire to want to score and get on the end of crosses and everything was non-existent.

‘To be honest, it was a really, really poor performance by us in and around their penalty box, take nothing away from Stoneham - they deserved the win.

‘If you don’t match their effort, desire and work rate, you’ve got no right to stamp your authority on the game.

‘We didn’t match their work rate, desire and enthusiasm, but they had more than that as well. They’re a good side, they’re well drilled - they were fantastic and totally deserved their win.

‘There sometimes comes a point where you’ve got to put your hand up and say the best team won - there are no excuses.

‘I’ve got no qualms, I’ve got no problems, the best team won and fair play to Stoneham.’

But Birmingham was disappointed with the nature of the goals his side gave away against Stoneham.

And he felt it was actually a comfortable afternoon for his goalkeeper and defence despite the defeat.

Birmingham said: ‘They won 2-0 but my keeper never had a save to make and my back four weren’t in any trouble.