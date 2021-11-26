Moneyfields allow host of former reserve regulars to join Hampshire Premier League rivals Clanfield

Jake Knight, second right, scores for Moneyfields Reserves against Stockbridge earlier this season. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

They have waived the requisite seven day notice of approaches for brothers Fred and Dan Penfold, Jake Knight, Brandon Elliott and Jon Kercher.

A sixth former Moneyfields reserve, Michael Viggor, joined Clanfield last week and made his debut in the 4-0 loss to Fleetlands at Westleigh Park.

That was a defeat which left Lee Blakely’s men second bottom of the Senior Division, with just two wins and 10 points from 17 games.

They trail third bottom Winchester Castle - the bottom two could go down this season - by two points having played two more games.

The additions of a host of players who had helped Moneys to top spot in the HPL Senior Division certainly ticks that particular box.

Knight, Fred Penfold and Viggor had all started for Lee Mould’s side in their 5-1 HPL victory over Clanfield at Dover Road in early October.

Dan Penfold - the reserves’ top scorer this season with seven goals - came off the bench in the second half to score twice.

Clanfield’s new signings could not have arrived at a more important time - the next two league games are against teams in the bottom two. They go to Liss tomorrow and travel to Winchester Castle next weekend.

The mini exodus to Clanfield, meanwhile, comes after Moneys had seen two more reserve regulars depart - Kieran Clark joining Fareham Town and Brandon Rogers moving to HPL Senior rivals Fleetlands.

Clark has started the Creeksiders’ last two games - five-goal home losses to Abbey Rangers (Vase) and Brockenhurst (Wessex League) - and Rogers has started Fleetlands’ last two fixtures as well.

Having to rebuild his squad, Mould has recently drafted in a host of Moneyfields’ under-18s. The club have also brought back former first teamers George Way and James Lacey, with the former making his debut at Overton last weekend.