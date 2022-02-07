Moneyfields boost Hampshire Premier League title challenge by signing Paulsgrove’s Shane Cornish

Shane Cornish, left, has left Paulsgrove to sign for Moneyfields. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

But the former Baffins Milton Rovers midfielder won’t be available to make his debut AGAINST the Grove in next weekend’s Senior Division game at Westleigh Park (2pm).

Cornish, who is Grove’s top scorer this season with 13 goals, is currently on holiday.

Moneys initially tried to lure Cornish to Dover Road last November once the reserve squad had been hit with a huge exodus of bodies, primarily to Clanfield.

Now they have had better luck, with Cornish reuniting with some of the Moneys players he shared a changing room with now defunct Portsmouth Sunday League side Milton Rovers.

‘Shane will give us a bit more experience and quality,’ said Moneys reserve boss Lee Mould.

‘He’s a local lad, he’s good friends with (Moneys striker) Tyler Moret.

‘He’s on holiday for a couple of weeks, then he’ll come back, have a few training sessions, and we’ll get him in the team.

‘I am sure he will be a good signing. Shane and George Way bring good experience and they can help bring on the youngsters as well.’

Moneys have switched their game with Grove to Westleigh Park as the first team are hosting Bournemouth Poppies at Dover Road.

Mould said his side will look to play some other HPL home games on artificial surfaces in the coming weeks.

‘We want to get as many home games out of the way before the builders come into the ground in March,’ he explained.

Grove warmed up for their derby clash with Moneys by beating lowly Liss 3-0 at Marsden Road.

Chaz Gardner netted twice while young Daniel Lambe - son of Grove assistant boss Darren - came off the bench to score his maiden first team goal.

Lambe was one of numerous teenagers who saw action off the bench, along with Farren Jervis, Louie O’Brien and Taylor Phipps, the latter just 16.

The club’s next generation are to benefit from Grove being without familiar faces such as Danny Lane, Billy Butcher and Aaron Fennemore, who are expected to miss the rest of the campaign through injury and other commitments.

‘We’re going to give the youth a chance for the remaining games of the season,’ said Grove boss Steve Ledger.

‘We’ve got a lot of younger players coming through and this is a chance for them to learn the game for a couple of months in men’s football.

‘I don’t expect to get anything from the Moneyfields game, apart from the chance for the young players to get some experience.

‘I’d say Moneyfields are hot favourites to win the league.’

David O’Donnell also came off the bench against Liss. Like Frankie Kemp, who started, Ledger has recruited him from Mother Shipton, the Portsmouth Sunday League side he plays for.