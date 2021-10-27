Moneyfields FC thank local football community for their support after player Stanlie Hopkins was stabbed in a pub car park

Stanlie Hopkins (green shirt, right of picture) was the victim of a serious assault in a pub cark park on Monday evening. Picture: Keith Woodland

The Portsmouth-based club have been inundated with messages of goodwill since news broke that defender Stanlie Hopkins was hospitalised after an incident in the Red Lion pub car park in Cosham on Monday.

An online Crowfunder set up by the club to raise £1,000 for the player – who remains in hospital in Southampton – has already seen that total passed in only a few hours.

Portsmouth FC have also donated a signed shirt to be auctioned or raffled off, while former Blues players Christian Burgess and Ben Close have donated shirts and boots.

Moneys first team boss Glenn Turnbull said: ‘We’ve been blown away by the support.

‘I’m not really surprised, it’s what the football community does. Everyone is friends off the park.

‘That’s the good thing about being in a football club - people will come together as a group when you need them.

‘We must have had over 100 messages of goodwill and people asking if there’s anything they can do. Ninety nine per cent of the time you’ll never need to ask, but it’s good to know the support is there if we do.

‘We had a message from Stan via his girlfriend to say he’s looking forward to taking Caino’s (centre half Tom Cain) place in the team, so his sense of humour is still there.

‘Stan’s just a nice lad, he never misses training. The young lads in the team look up to him - well, everyone at the club literally looks to him, he’s about 6 ft 7!

‘He’s a big character at the club, especially in the reserves - big in every sense of the word.

‘It was quite a shock (to hear the news). There’s nothing in the coaching manual that tells you how to deal with the call Lee (Mould, reserve team manager) had.’

The Crowdfunding page was set up earlier today and has already raised over £1,100.

Moneyfields’ Wessex League rivals Baffins Milton Rovers have donated £100, while AFC Stoneham and Andover New Street have also donated. Portsmouth Sunday League club The Meon have also given £100.

The page was the idea of Dan Tainea, who is part of Moneyfields’ media team. Meanwhile, secretary Joe Albertella has been contacting clubs and players asking if they could donate any items.

‘At the moment there is no definitive plan,’ Albertella said. ’The goal is obviously to raise as much money as we can for Stan. Whether we end up doing a raffle or an auction will depend on what we get and how much we get.’

The Moneyfields squads - both first team and reserves - were meeting tonight at Dover Road. ‘It’ll be a chance for everyone to see each other, have a drink and a chat, no doubt some micky taking. We’ll knock our heads together to see what we can do (for Hopkins).’

Hopkins has been a regular in defence for Moneyfields in the top division of the Hampshire Premier League this season.