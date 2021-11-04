Moneyfields first-team targeting win for their very own Stanlie Hopkins as they prepare for return to action against Alton

Moneyfields FC player Stanlie Hopkins, left. Picture: Keith Woodland (110921-284)

The first-team have not played since reserve player Stanlie Hopkins was brutally attacked in an incident in the Red Lion car park in Cosham last month.

After learning of the serious nature of the injuries to Hopkins, Moneys were given permission by the Wessex League to postpone their scheduled home meeting with Hamble on October 26.

Last weekend, Moneys' trip to Alresford was postponed, meaning Alton's visit to Dover Road on Saturday will be a first game for Turnbull's men in 16 days.

The Moneyfields boss was present last weekend to watch the reserves return to action for the first time since the horrific knife attack on Hopkins, who is now continuing his recovery at home.

Turnbull felt emotion got the better of them that day, as they tried desperately to get the win for one of their own.

However, Turnbull hopes the first-team players can keep things in check as they return to the field - and can get the win for their man Stan.

He said: ‘I think going and watching the reserves last week, they got themselves so worked up to do it for Stan so to speak, that it dropped away from their quality and in the end they struggled to get anything out of the game.

‘I think everyone is all working there and doing all we can for Stan. I think in terms of the emotion side of it, it should have dissipated now, people should just be able to focus on what we’ve got to do.’

Defender Chad Cornwell (broken foot), along with strike pair Tyler Moret and Brodie Spencer will remain sidelined for the visit of Alton.

But Tom Price, Matt McGlinchey, Jordan Pile, Ellis Martin and Adam Cripps were among a host of first-teamers handed a run-out in the reserves' win over Fleetlands last night.

Turnbull is expecting a tough test against a promoted Alton side he knows well from his previous spell as US Portsmouth boss.

The Moneys manager added: ‘Alton is never an easy game, they’re above us in the table, I’m not going to spin, ‘we’re the underdogs,’ because I don’t think we probably are.