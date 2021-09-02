Moneyfields handed massive boost for Christchurch trip and ahead of busy upcoming schedule

Steve Hutchings, right, is set to return for Moneyfields' trip to Christchurch. Picture: Allan Hutchings (030421-127)

Hutchings has been missing for Moneys' past five matches since sustaining an ankle injury in the opening-day league victory over Cowes Sports at Dover Road last month.

Manager Glenn Turnbull had anticipated to be without his marksman for the majority of this month as well, but he is now in line to start at Christchurch.

It's one of a number of attacking boosts for the Moneys boss, with striker Tyler Moret now back in training after a period on the sidelines with a meniscus injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Turnbull revealed leading scorer James Franklyn looked 'good' in training on Tuesday having picked up a knock in Moneys' last league outing against Brockenhurst.

And after what will be a 12-day break between fixtures by the Moneyfields face Christchurch, Turnbull says there is a much more positive outlook on the injury front - particularly in attack.

Turnbull said: ‘Hutch is back, he’ll train tonight (Thursday), then he’ll start on Saturday. We’re really pleased with that because I think we have missed a focal point up top.

‘Fred (Penfold) has not stopped running up there, done everything we asked and more, he’s been brilliant in and around the changing room and in and about the boys. It’s just hard to replace someone like Steve, whoever it is going in there.

‘Mozza (Tyler Moret) has trained the past couple of weeks. Mig (Michael Dark) is still out, Franko (James Franklyn) - he came off the last game - so the rest has done him good so he trained well on Tuesday.

‘I think it’s symptomatic of the way we play - I don’t think it’s surprising that Dec (Seiden) and Franko didn’t have such a great time - because if you’re playing there with Steve to play with it’s a real bonus for them. It’ll be good for that (to have Steve back).’

But Moneyfields will have two absentees on the touchline for the trip to Christchurch.

Both Turnbull's assistants, Fraser Quirke and Paul Barton, will be missing for the weekend trip to Dorset.

Turnbull admitted it is a blow but it's just something he and his squad will have to deal with on the day.

He added: ‘It’s going to be a bit tough because Barto (Paul Barton) and Fraser (Quirke) are both away with work (for Christchurch trip).

‘Josh Rance our analyst is going to do the warm-up for me and Pete (Seiden; chairman) will come and have an input from the sidelines no doubt - we’ll be alright.

‘To be fair, I don’t do any of the coaching, them two do it all and that’s the massive input they have. Equally, there’s a lot I do that they don’t to keep our little team going.’