Moneyfields manager Glenn Turnbull hoping training change of heart gets the required squad response against lowly Amesbury
Moneyfields manager Glenn Turnbull had planned to make his players clock up the miles after what he described as an 'unacceptable’ display in their Wessex League Premier Division draw at Portland last weekend.
Instead, a change of heart saw Turnbull allow his squad some time to reflect both 'personally and as a collective' on that disappointment - he just hopes his decision has the desired effect.
The Moneys boss was raging after his side's 1-1 draw at Portland and is demanding a big response from his players ahead of second-bottom Amesbury's visit to Dover Road on Saturday.
Turnbull placed his trust in the squad to conduct individual work away from training on Tuesday and now he wants to see a raise in level this weekend.
‘I’ve trusted them (Moneys squad) so I’ve asked them to do their own bits and their own reflection on Monday and Tuesday, personally and as a collective, then we’ll catch up tonight (at training),’ revealed Turnbull.
‘I’m desperately looking for a reaction from the group, even if it’s to shut me up, then I’ll have achieved what I wanted to achieve to get a reaction and a performance.
‘We’ve not been too bad at home, but it’s all very well beating Portchester but you’ve got to go to places like Portland, grind a result out, be ruthless in your application of your task and maybe we weren’t - it’s almost the same team talk against Amesbury.’
Moneyfields are boosted by the return of Michael Birmingham, who was unavailable last weekend. But they will be without striker Josh Bailey who is away on holiday.