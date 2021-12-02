Moneyfields manager Glenn Turnbull hoping training change of heart gets the required squad response against lowly Amesbury

Moneyfields manager Glenn Turnbull. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180821-31)

Instead, a change of heart saw Turnbull allow his squad some time to reflect both 'personally and as a collective' on that disappointment - he just hopes his decision has the desired effect.

The Moneys boss was raging after his side's 1-1 draw at Portland and is demanding a big response from his players ahead of second-bottom Amesbury's visit to Dover Road on Saturday.

Turnbull placed his trust in the squad to conduct individual work away from training on Tuesday and now he wants to see a raise in level this weekend.

‘I’ve trusted them (Moneys squad) so I’ve asked them to do their own bits and their own reflection on Monday and Tuesday, personally and as a collective, then we’ll catch up tonight (at training),’ revealed Turnbull.

‘I’m desperately looking for a reaction from the group, even if it’s to shut me up, then I’ll have achieved what I wanted to achieve to get a reaction and a performance.

‘We’ve not been too bad at home, but it’s all very well beating Portchester but you’ve got to go to places like Portland, grind a result out, be ruthless in your application of your task and maybe we weren’t - it’s almost the same team talk against Amesbury.’