Moneyfields miss out on securing place in Russell Cotes Cup final at high-flying Brockenhurst

Joe Briggs had a second-half effort well saved in Moneyfields' semi-final defeat at Brockenhurst Picture: Keith Woodland (181221-647)

Mitchell Speechley-Price struck what proved to be the clincher eight minutes after the restart as Moneys bowed out of the competition at the semi-final stage.

Striker Tyler Moret clipped over the crossbar in the second half while Joe Briggs saw an effort well saved by Brock stopper Matty Taylor as the visitors failed to find a way back into the tie.

And Moneyfields assistant manager Fraser Quirke, taking joint charge alongside fellow assistant Paul Barton with boss Glenn Turnbull serving the first of a three-game FA stadium ban, was left with a feeling of disappointment.

‘We weathered their storm really well in the first-half, it would be fair to say they had more of the ball in the first half, but I was really pleased with our defensive organisation, the resilience and the commitment that the lads showed to our shape in the first half,’ Quirke reflected.

‘Obviously we conceded that goal, which was a bit of a disappointment, but it still left us with time to be able to get back in it. It was a little bit disappointing, yeah.

‘We created three or four chances that you would say were good chances and we should have made their keeper work more or we should have at least done better than we did.

‘We did create chances but as you press forward towards the end, you leave yourselves a little bit open at times and Callum McGeorge has made a great save to keep us at 1-0.’

Speechley-Price was on hand to fire the opener after 53 minutes to give Brockenhurst the slight edge.

Moneyfields continued to push for a way back into the game with Moret blazing over from the edge of the are and Briggs seeing an attempt saved.

At the other end, Callum McGeorge pulled off a fine late stop to prevent the hosts from adding to their advantage.

Moneys, who host PO postcode rivals Fareham in the league on Saturday, do at least have another semi-final to look forward to - against two tiers lower Locks Heath in the Portsmouth Senior Cup at Dover Road on Tuesday, March 8.

Before then, three other Moneys teams have big cup ties. This Thursday the club's under-18s - managed by Malcolm Close - travel to Westleigh Park to face Havant & Waterlooville for a place in the Hampshire FA Midweek Floodlit Cup final.

This Saturday it’s the turn of the reserves, who travel to lower division Hook aiming for a place in the semi-finals of the Hampshire Premier League Cup. Like the first team, they would also play Locks Heath in the last four - in their case at Fareham’s Cams Alders.