Moneyfields to play last few home games in Petersfield as they aim to win Hampshire Premier League title at the first attempt

Josh Bailey netted Moneyfields' leveller against Paulsgrove at Westleigh Park. Photograph by Sam Stephenson.

Lee Mould’s side hosted Paulsgrove in a derby fixture at Hawks’ Westleigh Park at the weekend.

Next Saturday, they return to their usual home of Dover Road for a league clash with Winchester Castle.

But that’s their final appearance on grass in Copnor as their last three HPL home matches - against Locks Heath, Lyndhurst and Chamberlayne - are set to be played at Petersfield School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reason for that is to allow redevelopment work to start on laying the two 3G pitches that will form the centre point of the multi-million pound John Jenkins Stadium.

Moneyfields’ final home Wessex League game is on Saturday, March 12, ahead of the builders taking over the Dover Road site.

The first team’s last home league game of 2021/22 will be played at US Portsmouth’s Victory Stadium against Shaftesbury in April.

‘I’d like to have been a bit closer (to Portsmouth) but needs must,’ said reserve boss Lee Mould.

‘Cost plays a part. As nice as it is, Havant & Waterlooville’s a bit pricey.

‘The 3G at Petersfield School will suit us, we like to get the ball down and play.’

Moneys opened up a three-point lead at the top by beating Paulsgrove 4-1 while second-placed Denmead were crashing 2-1 at home to Locks Heath half a mile away at Front Lawn.

‘The result was better than the performance,’ stated Mould. ‘We started slowly, a bit sloppy. The tempo throughout was a bit slower than I would have liked.

‘Paulsgrove held their shape and made it difficult for us to play.’

After falling behind, Josh Bailey levelled before half-time.

The turning point came when Grove midfielder Finn Bello, making his debut, was dismissed for two bookable offences around the hour mark.

Three subs - Luke Richards, Toby Toman and Morgan Moret - all netted to give the final score a comfortable look.

‘You always look for your subs to make an impact,’ said Mould.

‘They could all easily have started, it was a bit harsh on all three putting them on the bench.

‘But they didn’t sulk, as some would have done in the past.’

Midfielder Shane Cornish, recently signed from Paulsgrove, could make his debut against Winchester Castle.