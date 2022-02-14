Paulsgrove boss Ledger ‘prouder than ever’ as controversial red card provides turning point in Hampshire Premier League derby loss to leaders Moneyfields

Paulsgrove manager Steve Ledger. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Moneys opened up a three-point lead at the top of the Hampshire Premier League after coming from behind to beat new-look Grove at Westleigh Park.

While Moneys were winning 4-1, second-placed Denmead’s 20-match unbeaten league run was ended by third-placed Locks Heath less than a mile away at Front Lawn.

Ledger was delighted with his side’s performance, and claimed a red card midway through the second half was a turning point.

Ledger had given debuts to four AFC Portchester under-23s - Finn Bello, Max Connolly, Ollie Complin and Billy Paice. And Grove were more than holding their own when Bello - who has made seven first team appearances for Portchester this season - was sent off for a second bookable offence.

‘It was the most innocuous foul I’ve seen,’ said Ledger. ‘I felt really bad for the player, he was having a good game.

‘Even (Moneyfields midfielder) George Way was telling the ref, ‘we don’t want to see the young lad sent off.’

‘That decision turned the game on its head.’

Grove ended the game with only eight players after Mike Mallory and Complin were sin binned.

It had been a brighter story earlier on when Grove took a first half lead through Joe Dorsett tapping in after a free-kick had been parried.

Moneys levelled before half-time when Chad Cornwell - making his first start since October after recovering from a foot injury - set up Josh Bailey to volley in.

Three second half subs - Luke Richards, Toby Toman and Morgan Moret - then netted once the visitors had been reduced to 10 men.

Richards, playing in the No 10 role, struck an ‘absolute worldy’ according to boss Lee Mould while Moret blasted the final goal from distance.

Mould also admitted Bello’s dismissal was ‘harsh’.

Grove had been forced into a late change when keeper Taylor Revy injured himself in the warm-up. That resulted in an SOS going out to Tommie Stanley, who was due to play for the reserves - Stanley arriving at the ground literally minutes before kick off.

Ledger was Grove’s only sub with injuries, unavailabilities and departures having ravaged his squad.

With that in mind, he was delighted to get a call last week from AFC Portchester U23s joint-coach Joe Noakes.

‘Joe said could we give some of his players minutes. We put four straight in and there’s a couple more I’m going to see this week.

‘We’ll coach the lads the right way, you could see that in the way we played on Saturday.

‘Even though we lost, it was the most enjoyable game of football we’ve had for a long time.

‘The smile was back and that’s what it’s all about, you have to enjoy it.

‘A couple of decisions didn’t go our way and Moneyfields showed their strength in depth.

‘They’re a good set of lads - I went into their dressing room afterwards and told them I hope they win the league.