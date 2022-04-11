Paulsgrove’s best result of Hampshire Premier League season hands Fleetlands a huge Wessex League promotion boost

Billy Butcher, right, returned to action as Paulsgrove defeated Stockbridge. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Grove took on a Stockbridge side that had only conceded two goals in a seven-game unbeaten run and were fresh from a 5-1 romp at leaders Denmead.

Unlike their visitors, Grove had little to play for - but still claimed a shock 3-1 victory, scoring their final goal after Jamie White had been sent off for two bookings.

Stockbridge and Fleetlands are the only two HPL clubs who have had their grounds passed fit for possible promotion to the Wessex League.

Though nothing is official yet, it could be that only the highest-placed HPL finisher is invited into step 6 for 2022/23. Dorset Premier League winners Hamworthy Recreation will almost certainly take one of the available slots in Division 1 of the Wessex.

With Fleetlands drawing 0-0 at Colden Common, the Coptermen are now three points ahead of Stockbridge with both clubs having three games left. Fleetlands also boast a considerably better goal difference (plus 53 compared to plus 21).

In addition, to be considered for promotion clubs have to finish in the top five. And Stockbridge, down in sixth, might not even manage that - giving Fleetlands a simple passage into the Wessex League.

Darren Lambe, in charge of Grove with boss Steve Ledger unavailable, said: ‘It was very good.

‘The plan was to press them quickly, don’t give them any time on the ball.’

James Rankin - playing as a lone striker with Brandon Bowman in the 10 role - gave Grove a half-time lead with White doubling the advantage before Stockbridge replied.

After White was sent off, Grove added a third on the break - sub Frankie Kemp, on for Rankin, left with an easy task after being gifted possession by the keeper.

Grove were boosted by the return of Billy Butcher after a few months out through injury. He came off the bench to bolster central midfield.

The hosts used all five subs, including veteran Ian Cole who was handed a late cameo at left-back after Archie Scott went off injured.

Fleetlands co-boss Dan Greenwood was pleased with his side’s performance at a Colden Common side who failed to score for the first time in 19 league games.

Coptermen keeper Joe Boxall was keeping his third clean sheet in a row after shut-outs against Locks Heath (2-0) and Moneyfields Reserves (3-0).

‘We should have won,’ said Greenwood. ‘We had the better chances.’

With Callum Dart ‘having his best game in a Fleetlands shirt’, the visitors’ point put them in pole position for promotion.

It could have been even better, but Common keeper Jon Webb - who has appeared for Fareham Town this season - made two good saves in one-on-one situations with George Gregory in the first half.

‘I was disappointed we didn’t win,’ said Greenwood. ‘That just shows the levels we have reached. It wasn’t just me, the players were disappointed too - that can only be a good thing.’

Stockbridge have the chance to draw level on points with Fleetlands on Wednesday, but will need to beat title favourites Moneyfields.