Bedhampton Village Reserves (green) v Fleur de Lys. Picture: Keith Woodland

Goals from Lincoln Pepall and Jake Pepall - the latter with his ninth of the campaign - gave Wicor a 2-0 victory over bottom club Freehouse.

Second-placed North End Cosmos lost 4-1 to Purbrook United, who netted through Jed Kennett, Oliver Page, Sage Rowland and Brad Silvester.

Division 4 leaders Cross Keys Athletic lost their 100 per cent record when they were beaten 3-2 by Padnell Rovers.

Padnell took the lead through Geeorge Burgess with Keys equalising just before half-time when Ben Jewell fired in from close range.

After the break Keys pressed and were rewarded with a goal from Stu Mitchell. But with Keys fading, Padnell equalised through Charlie Kaminski before Burgess struck the winner.

AFC Bedhampton Village Reserves are joint-second after a 4-0 win over Fleur De Lys.

Goals came via Josh Green, Harry Croughan, Rory O'Malley and Jake Hughes.

On an adjoining pitch at King George V, Cosham, there was also victory for Bedhampton Village A in Division 5.

They defeated rock bottom Fratton Trades Reserves 2-1, with the latter suffering an 11th consecutive league loss this season.

Also in the fifth tier, Prospect Farm Rangers moved into joint second place, only a point behind leaders AFC Farlington, after beating Freehouse B 3-2.

Andy Bellinger took his tally to 14 for the season with Leon Porter’s brace taking his total to 11.

AFC Farlington took a 3-0 half-time lead against Waterlooville Wanders Reserves, finally winning 5-1. Clayton Saunders (2), Perry Pout, Alfie West and Gavin Barlett made up the nap hand. Jamie Langley replied.

In Division 7, Bulldog thumped Portsmouth Parks 6-0 with goals from Ryan George (2), Owen Heywood (2), Ollie Burgess and Vinnie Stephen.