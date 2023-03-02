US Portsmouth Excellent came from three goals down to win the Portsmouth Youth League’s Under-18 Challenge Cup final at Westleigh Park.

Trailing 3-0 in the first half, USP hit back to draw 3-3 and force a penalty shoot-out against Locks Heath.

USP goalkeeper Harrison Hart emerged as his side’s spot-kick hero, saving two Locks penalties as his side triumphed 4-3.

Locks took the lead inside the first minute when Kurtis Faye deflected a Hart clearance into the goal.

Faye doubled the lead from the penalty spot and it was 3-0 when Alex Brewer’s long-range free-kick went straight over the head of Hart, who had the sun in his eyes throughout the opening half.

USP, whose man of the match was Joshua Sands, reduced the arrears shortly before half-time when left-winger Johnny Willett fired into the top corner from the edge of the 18-yard box.

It was 3-2 with around 20 minutes to go when striker Prince Amoaterang produced a right foot finish into the bottom corner.

The equaliser came in the 75th minute when left back Beau Edney cut in on his right foot and sent a 30-yarder into the top corner.

Hart produced a succession of saves to take the tie into penalties.

Willett, Lenny Burgess, George Bannister and finally Amoaterang were all on target from 12 yards.

